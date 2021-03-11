(Bloomberg) -- France is set to avoid another recession with 1% growth in both the first and second quarters of 2021 as the combination of a curfew and limited restrictions weigh less on the activity than the national lockdown in November, according to statistics agency Insee. It sees signs of “lassitude,” with a worsening employment outlook in particular, and signs of “resistance” in industrial output and corporate investment. “The economy is on a path that isn’t necessarily easy to stay on,” Insee chief economist Julien Pouget said.

