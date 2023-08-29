(Bloomberg) -- France expects tourism revenue to rise this year after a “very good” summer season and an increase in visitors from abroad.

“We had a very good tourist season this year, in line with 2022, which was already a very good season,” Tourism Minister Olivia Grégoire told reporters on Tuesday.

Revenue from international tourists is expected to reach between €64 billion ($69.3 billion) and €67 billion in 2023, up from €58 billion last year, she said.

Grégoire pointed to an increase in international tourists, with the number of people arriving on long-haul flights up 29% from 2022.

“The summer of 2023 was driven by international clients,” Caroline Leboucher, the head of tourism development agency Atout France, said. “After the return of Europeans in 2022, medium- and long-haul destinations have returned to France this year.”

France is a top destination for tourists, and the sector is a key component of the country’s economy. Tourism-related spending accounted for 7.5% of GDP in 2019, before Covid brought travel to a standstill, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

