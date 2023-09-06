(Bloomberg) -- China has softened its stance on the war in Ukraine in the run-up to a summit of Group of 20 nations, according to a senior French official.

While refraining from overtly supporting Russia which invaded Ukraine in 2022, China has in the past maintained a neutral position that effectively benefited Moscow. Western countries, especially France, have urged China to pressure Russia to end the war.

Chinese officials involved in negotiations over the G-20 summit’s final communique have taken a softer approach toward Ukraine compared to last year, the French official said. He spoke anonymously, in line with standard practice.

The French official said that all G-20 countries agreed on common language regarding the war in Ukraine, but a compromise still had to be found with Russia.

India, which is hosting this year’s G-20 summit, has also refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is unclear whether China’s new position will lead to an agreement over a communique amid tensions between Beijing and Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at loggerheads with China over flash-points including a border dispute in the Himalayas.

Last year, most G-20 leaders condemned the war in Ukraine in a joint communique. But the absence of Chinese president Xi Jinping at the summit in India has cast a shadow over the prospect of landing an agreement on Ukraine.

