(Bloomberg) -- Hiring shows signs of picking up around the globe after the coronavirus pandemic brought much of the labor market to a standstill. France saw a return to year-on-year growth in job appointments earlier this month, according to LinkedIn data. The measure indicates the U.K.’s recovery is lagging its major European peers, with the easing of lockdown restrictions failing to boost hiring in retail and entertainment, it said.

