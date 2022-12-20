(Bloomberg) -- France’s grid operator said the risk of an electricity shortfall in January has receded because of rebounding nuclear and hydroelectric output and lower demand.

There’s now only a moderate risk that France will have to send a red alert urging people to reduce energy consumption to avoid blackouts in the first part of January, operator RTE said in its monthly update on Tuesday. It had previously said the risk of such measures was high.

“From the point of view of security of supply, France is heading into the heart of winter in a more favorable situation than at the start of autumn, and better prepared to face situations of tensions,” Thomas Veyrenc, executive director in charge of strategy at RTE, said Tuesday.

That moderate risk also applies for the rest of winter, provided consumers continue to save energy and gas supply remains satisfactory, RTE said. French power prices extended losses.

Electricite de France SA’s nuclear fleet has suffered prolonged maintenance shutdowns this year, forcing Europe to be even more reliant on natural gas at a time of record prices. France has needed to import power for most of this year, having traditionally been a major exporter to neighboring countries.

EDF has returned many of those halted reactors to service in recent weeks. At the same time, electricity consumption has dropped about 9% in the past four weeks compared to pre-pandemic levels as manufacturers and households cut back due to rising prices, RTE said. These trends helped France’s power system to get through last week’s severe cold snap without incident.

Despite EDF’s warning that further reactor repairs will likely be needed in 2023, RTE expects the power supply situation to be improved next winter, Veyrenc said.

French power prices for January fell for a ninth day, dropping as much as 4.7% to €329 per megawatt-hour. That’s a steep decline from the peak for the first quarter contract of €1,850 in August as traders have gradually removed risk premium as EDF brings back reactors.

