(Bloomberg) -- France saw unprecedented levels of investment from abroad in 2021, indicating the country has rekindled its allure for foreign firms after a hiatus during the Covid pandemic. Business France recorded 1,607 projects in 2021 that created or preserved 45,008 jobs, the highest levels since the government agency began measuring in 2014. Ahead of elections next month, the numbers are a boost for President Emmanuel Macron, who promised to entice entrepreneurs with low-tax, pro-business policies.

