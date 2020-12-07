(Bloomberg) --

France is poised to miss a coronavirus goal set by President Emmanuel Macron as a condition for lifting the country’s lockdown next week, with daily new Covid-19 cases holding at more than twice the targeted level.

The government is worried about the pandemic indicators, and is mulling alternatives to a planned end of stay-at-home measures on Dec. 15, Liberation reported on Monday, citing unidentified advisers in the Health Ministry. That could go as far as delaying the end of the lockdown should cases spike, according to the newspaper.

France has kept schools and construction sites open during its second lockdown in a bid to avoid more economic damage, and on Nov. 28 allowed non-essential retailers to reopen. After plunging from a peak of more than 50,000 daily cases in early November, the seven-day average of infections has remained above 10,000 for the past six days.

“We’re a little worried today; it’s true that things went down nicely and then a stagnation,” Odile Launay, an infectious-disease specialists who sits on France’s High Council for Public Health, said on BFM TV. Stores reopening and more people stepping out might explain why the numbers aren’t dropping, she said.

Director General for Health Jerome Salomon is scheduled to hold a briefing at 6 p.m. on Monday. Macron last month set targets of 5,000 new daily cases and between 2,500 to 3,000 Covid patients in intensive care as prerequisites to lift the lockdown that started at the end of October.

With the downward curve flattening, France is unlikely to meet the Dec. 15 target for cases, Eric Caumes, head of infectious diseases at Paris hospital Pitie-Salpetriere, said on LCI TV.

He blamed a likely slackening on preventive measures and working at a distance, as well as schools remaining open. People letting down their guard during the Christmas and year-end holidays could result in a third wave, for example in the middle of January, he said.

The rate of positive Covid tests in France has been unchanged at 10.7% since Thursday, data from health authorities show. The most recent virus-reproduction number, which indicates how many people a Covid patient infects, stood at 0.58 as of Nov. 28, with the indicator bottoming out in the preceding days.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.