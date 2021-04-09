France Set to Pull AstraZeneca as Second Jab for Under 55s

(Bloomberg) -- France is preparing to offer an alternative to AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine for those under the age of 55 who have already had their first jab with the product.

Health Minister Oliver Veran said the country’s top health body is expected to make the recommendation later Friday.

Speaking on RTL radio, he said the advice would likely be to use an inoculation based on mRNA instead. France has approved Pfizer and BioNtech, and Moderna vaccines based on this technology.

The French move comes in response to evidence that the vaccine is linked to a rare type of blood clotting. Despite the risks, the European Union regulator -- and its British counterpart -- this week said the AstraZeneca product’s benefits outweigh its risks, that the clot occurrences are rare and that the shot should remain a vital tool in the pandemic fight.

The continent’s immunization program has been bogged down by poor planning and supply delays, with controversy and policy U-turns on the AstraZeneca vaccine also hurting the rollout.

