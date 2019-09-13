(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reiterated French calls for action to boost euro-area growth, amid a brewing debate over the need for more fiscal stimulus in order to revitalize the region’s flagging economy.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with his euro-area counterparts in Helsinki, Le Maire sounded the alarm over the lack of growth in the region. "We should not be satisfied with the level of growth in the eurozone, which is a difficulty for all our companies and a difficulty for our citizens, who are asking for more prosperity and more jobs," he said.

His comments come amid mounting pressure on member states, particularly Germany, to loosen their purse strings. After months of weak data, the European Central Bank cut interest rates on Thursday further below zero and revived bond purchases as President Mario Draghi overcame critics of his stimulus policies to make a final run at reflating the euro-area economy.

Draghi renewed his calls for more growth-friendly budgets to foster economic activity and help raise inflation close to the ECB’s target. He said it is “high time for fiscal policy to take charge.”

Global Slowdown

Hours before the ECB decision, industrial-production figures showed the third quarter is off to a weak start with eurozone output dropping 0.4% in July, more than expected. The decline was led by Germany, which is on the verge of a recession as a global slowdown in trade caused by the U.S.-China standoff and the uncertainties surrounding Brexit hurts its exporters.

With Europe’s largest economy slowing sharply, pressure has increased at home in Germany and abroad for the famously frugal state to open the purse strings. But Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition has so far resisted calls to boost spending, arguing that the country’s economy is not yet in the dire straits that would justify stimulus measures.

Le Maire reiterated France’s view that countries should boost investment if they have the fiscal space to invest more and push through structural reforms to overcome a lack of productivity and competitiveness. He also underlined the necessity to reduce public debt.

"I really think that it’s time now to decide and to have more investments, more growth more prosperity," he said.

