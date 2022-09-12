(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government will cut a levy on industrial production at a slower pace than initially planned as it seeks to meet deficit reduction targets despite lower economic growth.

The tax, known as CVAE, will be reduced in two 4 billion-euro ($4 billion) increments in 2023 and 2024 instead of in one go next year, Le Maire said in an interview on LCI television on Monday.

“We will cut the CVAE tax because production taxes are too heavy in France, but we will abolish it in two stages,” the finance minister said.

The threat of a recession in Europe amid surging inflation and risks to energy supply is forcing governments to balance support for their economies with the need to repair public finances after the Covid pandemic.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron aims to return the budget gap below 3% of economic output by the end of his second term in 2027. Le Maire said the government must avoid deviating from that plan already next year despite economic difficulties.

“It’s harder, I’m not going to hide it, but we’ll keep to a public deficit of 5% in 2023,” Le Maire said. “This will require firm decisions.”

He declined to reiterate the government’s latest 1.4% growth forecast for next year, saying instead that a “catastrophic scenario” could be avoided and the official prediction in next year’s budget would still be “positive.”

