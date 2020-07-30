(Bloomberg) -- France’s coronavirus infection rate has almost doubled over the past three weeks, requiring “quick and sizable efforts” to contain the surge, according to the nation’s public health agency.

The number of new cases in France is increasing by more than 1,000 a day and the spread accelerated this week, the agency said in a statement. The average weekly infection rate has jumped to 10.2 cases per 100,000 people, an increase of 78% compared with three weeks ago that tops the “vigilance threshold” of 10 cases per 100,000,

Summer gatherings with family and friends as well as cultural events and festivals are particularly at risk of becoming virus-spreading events, the agency said. The number of new confirmed cases rose by 1,377 on Thursday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.