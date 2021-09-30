(Bloomberg) -- The French government will block any new increase in regulated gas tariffs and cut taxes on electricity to temper discontent as prices surge in the run-up to a presidential election.

“We’re going to introduce what I would call a tariff shield for gas and electricity,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on TF1, days after announcing about 580 million euros ($670 million) of aid to help poor households with soaring energy bills via a special subsidy.

Any new increase in gas tariffs, following the 12.6% hike coming Friday, will be blocked until the natural gas prices start to abate in spring, Castex said. The French government will also cut taxes on power, capping the planned increase in electricity tariffs at 4% in February 2022, he also said.

With winter fast approaching, gas and power prices are breaking records as European economies rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments across the region are using unorthodox measures to try and help households cope with rising electricity bills. Greece promised subsidies and suggested creating a carbon-market fund, while Spain wants to slap a windfall tax on utilities.

For President Emmanuel Macron, the timing couldn’t be worse. Campaigning to replace him has started in earnest and he has a careful balancing act to perform -- he needs to reach out to those who took to the streets in mass to protest social inequalities during his second year in office while also courting right-wing voters worried about ballooning state expenditures.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had ruled out reducing energy taxes, which would have long-lasting effects, in favor of temporary measures to help the most vulnerable.

Though the French government is betting the spike is only temporary, it is also exploring ways to help energy-dependent companies and is subsidizing renovations that make homes more energy-efficient.

France will keep in touch with gas suppliers regarding the cash impact of the tariff freeze, Castex also said. He predicted that gas prices will fall back strongly from next spring and said that decline won’t be fully passed on to consumers to compensate for the freeze of regulated tariffs from November.

