(Bloomberg) -- French motorists faced long lines at ever more service stations across the country, as a government threat to break blockades at some of the biggest fuel depots did little to end weeks-long refinery strikes over pay.

In the latest effort to end the deadlock, French energy giant TotalEnergies SE agreed to meet with labor unions on Wednesday, including the CGT, relenting on a previous stance that the union halt its walkout that’s affecting many of the country’s refineries.

Total’s priority is to resume fuel deliveries, CGT representative Thierry Defresne was cited by Agence France-Presse as saying after the talks on Wednesday, with refineries remaining offline during negotiations. The union is still seeking wage talks “without conditions,” he said.

The walkouts have left almost a third of the country’s gas stations with supply shortfalls as the CGT union spearheads a demand for higher wages amid soaring inflation.

“The impact of this social conflict has become unbearable for many French people,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said after the weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday, seeking to justify the government’s plan to lift a blockade at an Exxon Mobil Corp. depot in Normandy, and to consider a similar move at a Total storage site in Dunkirk in northern France.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday said that her government had begun the process of putting employees back to work at depots operated by Exxon, after the company reached a pay deal.

That wage agreement was signed by unions representing a majority of employees, but not the CGT. It includes an increase in pay of 6.5% in 2023, along with a 3,000-euro ($2,907) bonus and help with higher fuel costs, Exxon’s local unit Esso said in a statement, adding it considers the wage talks to be finished. In a separate statement, the CFDT union, which has backed the accord, has called for work to resume at French sites.

Possible Opening

Four employees at Exxon’s Port Jerome depot were ordered back to work Wednesday and Thursday to allow fuel deliveries to restart, according to the Energy Transition Ministry. The Port Jerome facility in Normandy is key to supply the Paris region and one of the areas most affected by fuel shortages.

The move to requisition Exxon workers follows days of lengthy lines of vehicles at gas stations that have put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron to act.

But with some labor unions, especially the CGT, not on board, the conflict is far from over. Workers at the TotalEnergies refinery in Donges, western France, will start to strike from Wednesday, joining their colleagues from the Normandy refinery in the walkouts, the CGT said.

For French people, the crisis has hit hard, coming on top of higher prices for food and other staples.

The federation of small and mid-sized companies, CPME, has called on the government to be more forceful, saying requisitioning of key personnel could be done in the name of “ensuring public service.”

The demand from refinery unions for wage increases comes as oil companies report record profits from higher prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Borne said on Monday that she expected the situation to improve by the end of the week, after her government opened depots over the weekend, tapped strategic fuel reserves, and increased imports. But delivery bottlenecks have kept some of those supplies from reaching service stations.

