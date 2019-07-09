(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM shares tumbled after the French government unveiled a new flight tax aimed at plugging spending gaps and responding to criticism about the airline industry’s growing contribution to carbon emissions.

The shares fell as much as 5.4% in Paris following the unveiling Tuesday by Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne of a plan to raise 180 million euros ($202 million) annually from levies on departures from France. The tax will range from 1.5 euros on domestic and European economy-class tickets to 18 euros on international business-class flights. All airlines will have to contribute, she said.

There a “feeling of injustice among our citizens regarding the taxation of airline transport,” Borne said at a press conference in Paris. The proceeds will be spent on improving commuter transport systems like regional trains as “part of the answer to the climate challenge.”

The French government is seeking new ways to raise funds after dropping planned levies on gasoline and diesel in the face of the violent Yellow Vest street protests that erupted across the country at the end of last year. Environment groups and some opposition lawmakers have also criticized the state for not taxing kerosene used to fuel aircraft.

The planned tax on airline tickets won’t apply to passengers in transit, or to flights to Corsica and French overseas territories, Borne said. France will continue to push for a tax on jet fuel at the European level, she added.

The French government also plans to reduce a tax break on fuel used by truck transporters, a move that will raise 140 million euros annually, Borne said. The government will also gradually reduce a tax break on diesel used by construction companies.

