(Bloomberg) -- France told European Union envoys it plans to reopen travel access from the U.K. before the end of the day, people familiar with the discussions said, two days after France temporarily suspended travel from Britain to contain the spread of a new coronavirus strain.

The decision comes after the European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transportation links to the U.K. while discouraging non-essential travel.

The British government is desperately trying to reopen trade routes to France after a day of cross-Channel political bartering failed to end the impasse, causing chaos at Britain’s busiest port.

France shut down freight traffic from Dover in southeast England on concerns a faster-spreading mutant strain of Covid-19 could threaten France. The U.K. government has responded to the emergence of the variant with a strict lockdown on London and surrounding areas.

Isolating U.K.

More than 40 countries have restricted flights, effectively isolating the U.K., including Hungary, Spain and Portugal.

Two days of border disruption have seen more than 1,500 trucks backed up along roads in southeast England, threatening to create shortages of some fresh food items in British supermarkets before Christmas.

Britain is also getting a taste of the border upheaval that may be coming in less than two weeks if it fails to strike a trade deal with the European Union before the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. Without an agreement, the country will default to trading with the EU on World Trade Organization terms, with the imposition of costly tariffs and quotas.

Non-essential travel between the U.K and the EU is set to be temporarily restricted anyway from Jan. 1, when Britain leaves the customs union. As a so-called third country, the U.K. will be subject to Covid-related restrictions.

