(Bloomberg) -- France is putting pressure on its defense industry to accelerate production of equipment for Ukraine, with the government threatening to impose its authority on companies it believes are too slow.

“For the first time, I’m not ruling out using what the law allows,” Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told reporters Tuesday. “This means, if there are production delays, using requisitions or a right to prioritize orders.”

Requisitions, he said, are allowed for staff and stocks of production tools under France’s military planning. The process could involve the government taking effective control of a company’s assets or taking decisions instead of the firm’s management.

Lecornu mentioned delays in producing 200 Aster missiles that the state ordered last year, made in France and Italy by the MBDA consortium. He said defense orders could be prioritized over civil ones for some suppliers. The surface-to-air missiles worth around €900 million ($976 million) are expected to be delivered in 2026.

Ukraine is struggling to repel a renewed Russian offensive in the east of the country as it runs low on ammunition. US funding worth more than $60 billion is stalled in Congress, while the target date of a European Union plan to deliver 1 million shells to Kyiv has been postponed until the end of the year.

At the same time, the Kremlin has ramped up domestic production and sought supplies from countries such as North Korea.

“Given the situation on the front line in Ukraine, no one would understand why the Minister of the Armed Forces would not use his police powers to increase production of 155 mm bullets, if need be,” Lecornu said.

“It’s increasingly clear that Russia is a threat to us,” Lecornu said, referencing French efforts to produce missiles, howitzers and ammunition to help Ukraine. “We can’t allow ourselves to envisage a Russian victory.” He said pending French orders to MBDA are worth €3 billion.

While French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to rally European allies behind Kyiv, he has faced criticism for not supplying as much equipment as other countries including Germany.

France has backed a Czech-led initiative that foresees the procurement of some 800,000 shells from sources outside the EU, though it hasn’t detailed how much it will contribute to financing the plan.

--With assistance from Patrick Donahue.

