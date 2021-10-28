(Bloomberg) -- Tensions between Paris and London over fishing rights are ratcheting up, days before a possible meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

France could lift prices for the electricity it provides via undersea cables to the British Channel Islands off the country’s northwest coast, Clement Beaune, junior minister for European affairs, said Thursday on broadcaster Cnews.

“I worry this U.K. government only understands force,” Beaune said. “It’s time to get respected.”

Paris started thorough checks on British ships in French waters late Wednesday and plans to tighten controls on all goods to and from the U.K., including truck cargo, starting Tuesday. The measures are aimed at obtaining more licenses for French fishermen who work in British waters.

Fishing rights have emerged as a flash point in the post-Brexit relationship between France and the U.K. Earlier this year, both countries deployed warships in the English Channel and the French government suggested it could cut power supplied by Electricite de France SA to the island of Jersey before backing off.

Amid the ongoing energy crunch, the threat to disrupt electricity links is particularly sensitive, even if it’s unclear whether France could carry out a price hike. The Brexit accord grants the U.K. -- a net importer of nuclear-powered electricity from France -- access to the European Union’s power grid until 2026.

Paris and London are arguing over how many fishing licenses have been granted. France said that around 50% of the permits it requested haven’t been approved and that British decisions are unfair. Johnson’s administration is introducing new documentation requirements that weren’t specified in the Brexit deal, it said.

The British government called France’s threats “disappointing and disproportionate” and said the measures could lead to “an appropriate and calibrated response.”

London said it has granted 98% of license applications from EU vessels since Brexit, but French Marine Affairs Minister Annick Girardin said London’s figures were “wrong.” Only 90% of European permits were granted, and the rejected applications were French, she said in a Twitter post.

The French government has also asked the European Commission to activate provisions for not complying with the Brexit deal, but these could take a while to kick in.

The issue could have broader implications, with EU and British negotiators in discussions over a dispute surrounding Northern Ireland. France said that no new cooperation with the U.K. can take place until the fishing issue is resolved.

Beaune, a frequent British antagonist, still left the door open for dialog and said three to four ports will still be accessible to U.K. vessels after Tuesday.

Macron may meet with Johnson on Sunday in Rome on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting to discuss global warming and prepare for United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, according to Macron’s office. The two will unlikely be able to avoid discussing the fishing spat.

Ian Gorst, Jersey’s external relations minister, said late Wednesday that the island is “extremely disappointed” with the French government’s stance on the fishing licenses.

“This is a technical issue that is best resolved through our ongoing diplomatic engagement,” Gorst said on Twitter.

