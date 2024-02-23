(Bloomberg) -- France suspended the import of fresh fruits and vegetables treated with the insecticide thiacloprid following protests by farmers blasting unfair competition from foreign products.

Imports of fresh produce treated with the insecticide will be banned for one year, according to a statement from the agriculture ministry. The measure will cease to be necessary if the European Union adopts protective regulations for the entire region, it said.

The insecticide was banned for use in France since September 2018 and in the European Union since February 2021. Thiacloprid continues to be used in other parts of the world to protect crops against certain insects.

Farmers in the EU’s biggest agricultural producer have been protesting rising costs, stringent regulations and cheap imports. They have been particularly criticizing the government for allowing produce treated with pesticides banned in the country.

The ministry’s announcement comes a day before President Emmanuel Macron’s public debate with farmers at the annual farm show in Paris. Although the government has announced several measures to appease them, they have continued to protest with tractors blocking roads in some parts of the country.

Thiacloprid is considered a category 2 carcinogen by the European Food Safety Authority, the ministry said, as well as toxic for reproduction and endocrine disrupting.

