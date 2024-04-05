(Bloomberg) -- The French government will amend regulations and provide subsidies to support the installation of domestically-made solar panels, key for its energy transition, to reduce the dominance of Chinese equipment manufacturers.

“Today, almost all panels used in France are imported,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a speech in southern France Friday. “Let’s roll up our sleeves to produce in France 40% of the solar panel we use by 2030.”

As France aims to double the pace of annual solar farm installations to 6 gigawatts, the government will support two panel-production plants led by French startups Carbon SAS and HoloSolis SAS, which will represent a combined €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) of investment, Le Maire said. They may benefit from as much as €200 million in tax credits this year and could get additional financial support.

The minister’s comments come as the 27-nation-bloc mulls ways to protect its clean tech industry from being overshadowed by Chinese companies. Europe’s solar industry is reeling even as record numbers of panels are installed, with cheap Chinese imports undercutting domestic manufacturing.

France is among the most vocal of European Union nations about the need to better defend the bloc’s economic interests. The EU is also looking to boost the roll out of everything from electric cars to heat pumps to photovoltaic panels and wind turbines as part of its net zero strategy.

The EU has taken steps to introduce sustainability and resilience criteria in auctions for renewables, favoring local production. By the end of 2025, France will use provisions of the bloc’s Net Zero Industry Act that allows governments to introduce cybersecurity and social requirements in public tenders, with a view to reducing its reliance on non-member countries.

France will also reinforce the carbon content criteria in government tenders for rooftop solar projects from the middle of the year and add a bonus for “low-carbon” panels used in small ground mounted photovoltaic projects. If that works, it will extend the carbon content criteria to all government support plans for solar installations, Le Maire said.

“That’s what we’ve done on electric vehicles,” Le Maire said. “As a result, the share of cars made in China and registered in France has dropped from 49% in December 2023 to 24% in February 2024.”

