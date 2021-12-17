(Bloomberg) -- France plans to ask the European Commission to start legal action against the U.K. to make it respect the terms of a post-Brexit agreement on fishing licenses.

French fishermen are still waiting for 73 fishing licenses to be handed out by U.K. authorities, Sea Minister Annick Girardin told reporters on Friday following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and industry representatives.

“We don’t care about what Boris Johnson is doing, this is not our problem,” French junior minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, said in reference to the U.K. prime minister. “The issue is not British politics. The issue is: to not be a victim of British politics.”

The European Union said on Saturday that it was making progress in the fishing row after the U.K. agreed to issue some additional licenses.

