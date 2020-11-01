(Bloomberg) -- France’s prime minister said supermarkets will be banned from selling non-essential products such as toys or books starting on Tuesday, in a move aimed at quelling the anger of shuttered local shopkeepers.

Jean Castex said in a TF1 TV interview Sunday that “it’s a matter of fairness” after getting complaints from shopkeepers selling non-essential items that had to close due to the country’s lockdown.

“I can totally understand that people are upset that you can sell items such as flowers and books in supermarkets but not in local shops,” Castex said.

The prime minister added that the lockdown measures “aren’t meant to annoy the French population but to protect them.” He said the pandemic “has taken dramatic proportions” with one person every 30 seconds hospitalized in France

“We know that our emergency services will be overwhelmed within 15 days if we do not act forcefully,” Castex said.

