(Bloomberg) -- France will stop funding the homeopathic pills and tinctures made by Boiron SA and rivals at the start of 2021, following the advice of a health panel that spent months reviewing the medicines.

Boiron Chief Executive Officer Valerie Poinsot has said that sales of reimbursed treatments could plummet by 50% in France, where the company brings in almost half its revenue, and at least 1,000 jobs hang in the balance. The stock price has lost about 20% in the past two months amid apprehension over the government’s decision. It dropped another 1% in Paris trading on Wednesday.

Boiron’s products have long coexisted with conventional care in France, prescribed by regular doctors and dispensed in almost every pharmacy. The company called the decision “incomprehensible” in a context where the World Health Organization is encouraging the integration of alternative medicines into health care and said it wants to meet President Emmanuel Macron.

The treatments will remain affordable enough that most French people, long accustomed to homeopathy, will likely continue to use them, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

For now, French people can walk into any pharmacy and buy a tube of Arnica Montana granules — recommended for shocks and bruises — or roughly a thousand other such remedies for 1.6 euros ($1.80) with a prescription, because the state health system shoulders about 30% of its cost. In some cases, private insurers cover the remainder and patients pay nothing.

Next year, the state health system will reimburse 15% of that cost to allow “a transition period,” Buzyn told Le Parisien. At the start of 2021, the reimbursement will end.

