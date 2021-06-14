(Bloomberg) -- The French economy will return to pre-pandemic output at the start of 2022 as the lifting of restrictions and the acceleration of vaccinations fuel a stronger than previously expected rebound in the second half of this year, the Bank of France said.

The central bank raised its 2021 growth forecast to 5.8% from 5.4% in March as it sees strong spending and investment help the French economy outpace the euro-area average. Productivity losses from the crisis are also less than previously estimated, and the institution revised up forecasts for 2022 and 2023. It now expects a 4.1% expansion next year, instead of 3.8% forecast in March.

“On the path to exit the crisis, the French economy isn’t quite there but it is accelerating noticeably,” Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at a press conference in Paris on Monday. “There are two key engines: consumer spending and business investment, which correspond to a return of confidence that is key for the recovery.”

The quickening of the economic recovery in the euro area has sparked a debate among members of the European Central Bank over how and when to end its emergency support measures. Villeroy has said any talk of tapering is speculative and the recent acceleration in inflation that could lead the ECB to tighten policy is only temporary.

The Bank of France revised its inflation forecast for 2021 to 1.5% from 1.1% in March. But it expects the rate to fall back to 1.2% in 2022 and 2023.

“The tension around supply are temporary, but it is a point we will follow with attention,” Villeroy said. “There are upside risks but inflation should remain significantly below the 2% target.”

