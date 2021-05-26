(Bloomberg) -- The French government is set to unveil extra restrictions for passengers coming from the U.K. to fend off the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

France will request mandatory isolation for all passengers arriving from across the Channel, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The tougher restrictions on U.K. arrivals could affect the already-struggling operations of the Eurostar International Ltd. high-speed rail service, which shareholders including France have rescued, as well as airlines.

Currently, people traveling from the U.K. to France don’t need to justify the reason for their trip, but must show a negative Covid test and commit to self-isolate for a week, even if they’ve been vaccinated.

France continues to strongly recommend against international travel.

