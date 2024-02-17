(Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is poised to cut France’s 2024 economic growth forecast to around 1% and unveil a savings package, according to La Tribune.

Le Maire will revise the outlook for gross domestic product from 1.4% during a planned TF1 television interview on Sunday evening, La Tribune reported, without saying where it got the information. The minister will also say that €20 billion ($21.6 billion) in savings over two years are needed to make up for the shortfall in output, the newspaper said.

Le Maire had already telegraphed that a revision was coming on Thursday in response to the worsening economic outlook for countries in the region. The European Commission had said it expects only 0.9% growth in France this year.

“In Europe, we have a growth rate that is well below the US and all the European states are revising their growth forecasts,” Le Maire said at Thursday’s press conference. “I will also do that in the coming days.”

A deterioration in France’s economic prospects would be a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to improve the country’s fiscal position without austerity or tax increases.

