(Bloomberg) -- France will continue providing political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, the presidential office said, adding the two nations will support efforts to curtail the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on Sunday where the leaders discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the support required to help end the war. They agreed on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through new sanctions in order to weaken the country’s ability to wage its illegal war of aggression, the French presidency said in a statement.

“France maintains its unshakeable support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, within internationally recognized borders,” the presidency said.

NOTE: Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, Macron Meet in Paris for Aid Talks

In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC, according to the statement. France will help to support Ukraine’s air defense needs to defend its population against Russian attacks.

