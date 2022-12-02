(Bloomberg) -- France will hike toll-road fees by an average of 4.75% next year, though it will offer rebates for frequent drivers as well as those who used electric vehicles.

Drivers who make at least 10 round trips on roads operated by Vinci Autoroutes, APRR-AREA and Sanef-SAPN beginning in February will receive a 40% discount on tolls, up from the current 30%, the transport ministry announced on Friday. Electric car users on the APRR-AREA and Sanef-SAPN networks will see a 5% reduction in toll fees.

The move “is coherent with our priorities,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune said in the statement. “In an inflationary context, limiting the price increase in daily life by protecting those who need to use their cars to get to work while encouraging the environmental transition.”

The French government has spent tens of billions of euros limiting energy prices increases for households and small companies in an effort to shield them from a surge in energy prices.

Its sensitivity to the effect of price increases on public opinion also stems from the so-called Yellow Vests movement that began in 2018. Rising fuel taxes, in part meant to curb carbon emissions, prompted protests across France that lasted for months and launched a broader discussion of growing inequality in the country. The protest movement got significant public support in its initial weeks and forced President Emmanuel Macron to back down on on some of his reform plans and cut taxes on lower-income households.

