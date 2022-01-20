(Bloomberg) -- France will relax some Covid-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet the pandemic will recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities.

The French government will lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday. It will also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues.

Infections with the delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the spread of the less-dangerous omicron variant has already peaked in some regions including Paris, Castex told reporters in the French capital.

France expects its vaccine pass to be implemented from Jan. 24 -- assuming it gets approved by the country’s Constitutional Council. That means that people 16 years or older will need to be fully inoculated to enter restaurants, attend the theater or get on an airplane. Currently, a recent negative test is enough. The changes come after President Emmanuel Macron took his aggressive stance against the unvaccinated up a notch earlier this month, saying he wants to “p--- off” people who don’t get their shot.

Djokovic Beware: France to Require Vaccine Pass for Everything

Night clubs will be allowed to reopen from Feb. 16 and an obligation for students to wear masks in schools may be lifted after next month’s winter break, Castex said. The vaccine pass may be suspended at a later stage when hospitals aren’t strained by the pandemic anymore.

The country recorded 425,183 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, an 8.5% drop from Tuesday’s record, according to data from the country’s public health office. Some 91% of France’s adult population is fully vaccinated, Castex said.

