France to Require Negative Covid Tests for Passengers From China
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Airline passengers traveling to France from China will have to present a negative Covid test before boarding flights due to concerns over a surge in infections after Beijing scrapped its strict lockdown measures.
French authorities will also carry out random PCR tests on arrivals from China at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport, starting on Sunday, government officials said.
Genetic sequencing will be done on positive cases in an effort to spot potential new variants of the virus, they added.
There are currently about 10 flights a week to Paris from China, each carrying around 300 passengers.
The French government also advised people to delay any non-essential travel to China.
