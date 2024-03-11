(Bloomberg) -- The French government will re-assess subsidies for home and building renovations, electric cars and industry decarbonation to favor policies that deliver the most cost-effective environmental benefits, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

By the summer, the Finance Ministry will publish a report that measures the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these areas and how that corresponds with the level of public financial support, Le Maire said in a speech near Paris Monday. Authorities will also step up the fight against scams that falsely claim subsidies for building renovations, he said.

“We must be accountable on the use of public money,” the minister said. “That’s the guarantee of an acceptable climate transition for the French.”

The planned spending review and emphasis on stopping fraud comes as slower-than-expected economic growth caused the public deficit to overshoot its target last year. The government will probably be forced to deepen budget cuts to as much as €20 billion ($22 billion) for 2025.

Read more: Macron’s Government Warns of Harsher Spending Cuts Next Year

The most efficient green subsidies will be boosted and the least effective will be curbed, Le Maire said. The government will put a special focus on so-called energy-savings certificates, which represent as much as €6 billion spending each year. There are “at least hundreds of companies” that use these credits to unduly get public money for building renovations that aren’t actually performed, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.