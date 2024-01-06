(Bloomberg) -- France will aim to reduce the share of fossil fuels in its energy consumption mix to 40% from more than 60% by 2035, Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche.

The goal is to add 13 gigawatts of capacity starting in 2026, she said, outlining a planned bill on French energy sovereignty. While the draft won’t specify a preferred technology, France is expected to build more nuclear reactors, the minister said.

Plans to build six new EPR nuclear reactors aren’t enough “since the historical fleet will not last forever,” Pannier-Runacher said.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the plans in February 2022 to revamp France’s atomic industry. He also called for studies for another eight reactors, which would correspond to the 13 gigawatts included in the bill that Pannier-Runacher is expected to present to the cabinet this month.

