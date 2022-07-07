(Bloomberg) -- The French government’s new round of measures to combat surging inflation will cost about 20 billion euros ($20.4 billion), according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The steps will be targeted more at workers, after the state already used about 26 billion euros this year for energy-price caps and fuel discounts to shelter firms and households, Le Maire said. Higher-than-expected tax receipts in 2021 will help finance the plan, which includes public-sector pay increases and targeted fuel rebates for drivers.

“We need to move to measures that are targeted and temporary,” Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Thursday. “We don’t want another ‘whatever-it-costs’ approach -- our public finances won’t allow it.”

The minister has already warned that France’s finances are at an “alert level” after the public-debt burden swelled during the pandemic and as interest rates rise. To alleviate the pressure, the state has asked businesses to help ease inflation for consumers.

But Le Maire once again ruled out tax increases, including so-called windfall levies on the most-profitable companies. After shipper CMA-CGM Group said it will cut prices by 500 euros per container for some French customers and TotalEnergies proposed a summer discount for French holidaymakers, Le Maire said he’d spoken with banks and insurance companies about how they could reduce costs for households.

“I hope to have very concrete proposals because French people have spending-power problems right now,” Le Maire said. “It’s all very well raising taxes that go to the pockets of the Finance Ministry, but it doesn’t go to the pockets of French people.”

