(Bloomberg) -- France will dedicate 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in stimulus spending for environmental projects, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted as telling Journal du Dimanche.

Among the plans are an increase in credits to make homes more energy-efficient, increasing the use of rail freight, extending bike-lane networks and supporting electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Le Maire said in an interview with the newspaper.

The investment is part of an extra 100 billion euros in spending announced this month by President Emmanuel Macron with the goal of transforming France into the most carbon-free economy in Europe.

