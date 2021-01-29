(Bloomberg) -- France will tighten border controls and close large shopping centers as part of new measures to prevent the spread of more dangerous variants of the Covid-19 virus and avoid a third lockdown.

The country is doing everything to avoid a lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a television address on Friday. He also urged people to work as much as possible from home and imposed coronavirus testing for people entering the country.

The spread of virus variants “is raising the risk that the pandemic will worsen,” he said. The measures come as the number of coronavirus cases increases.

