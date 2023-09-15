(Bloomberg) -- France trimmed its growth forecast for next year due to higher borrowing costs and its larger neighbor’s woes in a further challenge to its efforts to repair public finances after massive crisis spending.

The government now expects the euro area’s second-biggest economy to expand by 1.4% in 2024, down from a previous estimate of 1.6%.

“The recession in Germany, difficulties in China and the persistence of high interest rates will have an impact on growth in 2024,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters on Thursday. “The French economy is dynamic in a degraded European and international environment.”

France saw an export-driven growth surge in the second quarter but is losing momentum as inflation hurts consumer spending and the impact of rapid interest rate hikes feeds through to businesses and households. The European Central Bank raised borrowing costs for a 10th consecutive time earlier on Thursday as price pressures persist.

French officials have been concerned about the knock-on effect of Germany’s struggles with weak demand from China, worker shortages and the fallout from last year’s surge in energy prices. The government in Berlin is preparing to cut its economic outlook for this year to a contraction instead of modest growth, according to people familiar with the revised forecast. This is in line with other forecasters including the International Monetary Fund.

The growing headwinds for the French economy come at a difficult time for the government as it was counting on stronger growth to repair public finances after massive spending during the Covid pandemic and the energy crisis. In April this year, Fitch Ratings downgraded the country’s credit rating, citing budget deficits and risks to reforms from street protests.

The government will present its finance bill on Sept. 27 in which Le Maire foresees:

Pace of inflation to slow to 2.6% in 2024

Public deficit at 2.7% of GDP and public debt at 108.1% of GDP in 2027

Total of €7 billion ($7.5 billion) earmarked for green transition, funded by gradually closing tax loopholes including for fuel used in agriculture and construction

Savings of €16 billion, with €10 billion coming from the phasing out of aid to pay electricity bills and €4.4 billion from recalibrating exceptional aid for companies

