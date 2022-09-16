(Bloomberg) -- The immediate shared economic priority for France and the UK is to speed up work to create Electricite de France SA’s Sizewell C nuclear power station in eastern England, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government fully supports the 3.2-gigawatt project, Le Maire told Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday in their first phone call since his British counterpart took up the new role.

The ministers discussed the economic situation, the growth and inflation outlook in both countries, and the fiscal support provided to their populations, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

Le Maire and Kwarteng also confirmed their determination to put in place economic and financial sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said. They also looked at plans to introduce an oil-price cap currently being discussed by Group of Seven finance ministers.

