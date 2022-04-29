(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

France’s economy unexpectedly stagnated at the start of the year, sounding an early warning of the damage to Europe from soaring energy costs and worsening supply snarls following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Output was unchanged in the first three months, after expanding faster than previously reported in the fourth quarter, as consumer spending declined and investment slowed. Economists had expected growth of 0.3%.

The data are the first in a slew of numbers due Friday that are expected to show euro-area expansion plateaued at 0.3%.

Europe’s near-term outlook is exceptionally uncertain. Another round of sanctions -- including a possible ban on Russian oil imports -- risks hammering industry, while record inflation and plummeting confidence are jeopardizing consumer demand.

A further deterioration would complicate the European Central Bank’s efforts to withdraw stimulus and raise interest rates as the pandemic’s effects fade. President Christine Lagarde has said hikes are a strong likelihood later this year, but by how much “remains to be seen.”

The war in Ukraine has checked what’s been Europe’s standout economic recovery from the pandemic. President Emmanuel Macron, re-elected this week for another five-year term, has already spent about 25 billion euros ($26.3 billion) to restrain prices for households but faces calls to do more as confidence sinks amid the strongest inflation since the 1980s.

A separate release showed consumer expenditure shrank by 1.3% in March -- more than the 0.2% decline economists had forecast.

But as households cut back, firms were more bullish, accelerating investment during the first quarter. Building-materials company Saint Gobain on Thursday reported a surge in revenue and expects to offset a 2.5 billion-euro increase in energy and raw material costs this year.

Inflation in the Netherlands decelerated to 11.2% in April from 11.7% in the previous month, stats agency CBS said, citing preliminary data. Energy was the biggest driver.

