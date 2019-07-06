(Bloomberg) -- European countries need to take action by investing to head off a slowdown in growth, a French Finance Ministry official said on Saturday.

The region and especially Germany, its biggest economy, must put money into areas such as innovation and infrastructure, rather than social spending, the official told reporters at an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

It would be irresponsible not to take action now, the official said, adding that negative interest rates were an addiction preventing countries from dealing with reality.

German factory orders slumped in May in the latest sign that global trade uncertainty is turning Europe’s temporary slowdown into a more serious downturn. The economy ministry reported huge declines in export orders and investment goods, after a survey showed factory activity shrank for a sixth month in June. The continued gloom is increasing concern at the European Central Bank, and a growing number of economists are predicting it will add more monetary stimulus as soon as this month.

While orders data can be volatile, there’s little doubt the numbers are disappointing. The 2.2% overall drop on the month was far worse than the 0.2% fall predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The year-on-year decline of 8.6% was the biggest in almost a decade.

The French official added that German CDU party chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over from Chancellor Angela Merkel, supported French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policy.

