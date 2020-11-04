(Bloomberg) -- France says Ivory Coast’s political leaders should engage in dialogue after the main opposition rejected President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election.

The former colonial power wants “all the actors to put an end to provocation and acts of intimidation,” French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told journalists via a video call Wednesday. “France stresses the urgency of resuming political dialogue in Ivory Coast to bring about reconciliation through concrete measures.”

There’s been a political standoff in the world’s top cocoa producer since Ouattara, 78, was announced winner of the Oct. 31 vote. He garnered 94.3% of ballots following a boycott by his main rival, Henri Konan Bedie. Bedie and the leader of a smaller opposition party, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, have called for a transitional government, saying they don’t recognize Ouattara’s re-election, and arguing the constitution bars him from serving more than two terms.

Police arrested senior officials from Bedie’s home hours after Justice Minister Sansan Kambile said Tuesday that the call for a transitional government was illegal, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because no announcement was made.

The main opposition had hoped its boycott would force Ouattara to the negotiating table before the elections to address his third-term bid, the structure of the electoral commission, and the exclusion of some candidates. The talks failed to take place.

“The president has always been prepared to dialogue,” Mamadou Toure, a spokesman for the ruling Rally for Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, said Wednesday. “He’s still willing to dialogue with them.”

Ouattara will be inaugurated for another five years in office in a Dec. 14 ceremony, the party said.

