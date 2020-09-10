(Bloomberg) -- France recorded close to 10,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the most since the country’s lockdown ended four months ago and ahead of a government meeting Friday to discuss measures to curb the rising infections.

Cases rose by 9,843, the most new laboratory-confirmed infections since the lockdown ended in mid-May, according to data from the public health agency. The seven-day rolling average stands at 7,680 and has been steadily climbing for more than three weeks.

President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to Corsica on Thursday that his government has important decisions to make to contain the virus spread, without giving in to panic.

The virus is circulating actively in major cities including Marseille and Lyon, and authorities may have to “tighten the bolts a bit, because there is a lot of laxity occurring in France,” Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council advising the government, said in an interview on RTL radio on Thursday.

Health Minister Olivier Veran has warned of rising hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions as infections climb. The bulk of the recent increase in cases has been among people between 15 and 44 years old, while the virus has spread more slowly among people 65 years and over, with the latter group showing more discipline in sticking to preventive measures such as mask wearing and social distancing.

French deaths linked to the coronavirus rose by 19 to 30,813, the government reported.

Hospitalizations due to the virus and the number of patients in intensive care are also rising, albeit still at a slower pace than infections.

