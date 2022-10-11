(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA must focus on restarting as many nuclear reactors as possible by early next year to reduce the risk of winter power shortages, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Europe’s energy crisis is being exacerbated by maintenance and repairs at French reactors that are curbing electricity supplies. The country’s grid operator last month said it expects to ask businesses and households to cut consumption this winter if there’s a cold snap.

While France is typically a net exporter of power -- with EDF’s nuclear stations normally generating more than two-thirds of the country’s electricity -- the plant problems have turned it into a net importer this year. The world’s biggest nuclear-plant operator had just over half of its 56 reactors available on Tuesday, generating about 29 gigawatts.

“We trust EDF employees to make their utmost to stick to the target, which is to put back 50 gigawatts on the grid by early 2023,” Le Maire told journalists near Paris, when asked about recent delays in some reactor restarts. “It’s a target that’s absolutely decisive to serenely go through the winter.”

France last week unveiled a sweeping plan to trim heating and power use in everything from residential buildings to shopping malls in a bid to avoid energy shortages this winter. The measures are part of the response to the energy crunch triggered by dwindling Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

Read more: France Unveils Sweeping Energy Savings Plan to Avoid Shortages

Dozens of large companies, including retailer Carrefour SA, energy giant TotalEnergies SE and national railway company SNCF, have agreed to reduce power use and alert customers if and when the grid operator issues its “Ecowatt” warning.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.