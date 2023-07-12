(Bloomberg) -- The French government wants to reform regulated savings plans so that the billions of euros put aside by households can be invested in the green transition.

“The cost of the transition mustn’t rest entirely on the shoulders of the taxpayer,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement on Wednesday. “We want to further mobilize private savings in the service of decarbonization and we’re taking strong measures in this direction.”

The comments follow a report by France’s IFD sustainable finance institute, which highlighted the “decisive role” people’s savings could play in financing the energy and ecological transition.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.