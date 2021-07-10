(Bloomberg) --

President Emmanuel Macron said he’s cutting the number of French troops in Africa’s Sahel region by about half, as he pushes ahead with plans to scale back his country’s largest and most expensive overseas operation.

Eventually, about 2,500 to 3,000 French troops will be stationed in the area on the southern fringe of the Sahara, Macron said in Paris on Friday. Three military bases in Mali will be closed by early 2022.

The French leader was speaking to reporters alongside Niger President Mohamed Bazoum after a video call with partners from Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. Macron declined to give a precise timeline for what he called a “reset” of France’s efforts in the Sahel for security reasons. About 5,100 French troops have been waging a seven-year battle against Islamist extremists staging attacks in the region.

Macron plans for Sahel countries to provide their own security -- backed up by a European force called “Takuba,” of which he said France will remain a “significant” contributor.

A draw-down risks leaving local forces largely ill-prepared to fight groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that are spreading as far south as Ivory Coast and Benin, threatening local economies and in some cases, causing political instability. But the military operation started by Macron’s predecessor in 2013 appears to have become too costly for the president, whose job is on the line next year.

A poll earlier this year showed that 51% of the French are opposed to their country’s presence in the Sahel -- it cost France about 911 million euros ($1.1 billion) last year, according to the latest public figures, and the lives of 50 French soldiers since 2013. Macron’s recent effective endorsement of Chad’s military rule has sparked criticism and the second coup in Mali in two years highlighted the failure to bring stability to the region.

Macron has also faced local protests as well as accusations that France’s presence is another form of colonial rule. Civilians, meanwhile, are paying a steep price for the worsening violence. The Sahel is headed for its deadliest year from jihadist attacks, with at least 450 civilians killed in the first three months of 2021.

France and its partners will continue to rely on Chad after backing a military takeover in the West African ally, which had been a linchpin in the fight against terrorism, Macron said.

“Chad will remain a key element of our response,” he said. “A significant air and land presence will be kept in place, collaborating with the Chadian armed forces.”

Late President Idriss Deby died in a rebel attack near the capital, N’Djamena, on April 20. A transitional military council headed by his son, Mahamat Deby, said it will run the country for 18 months before restoring civilian rule. The nation’s constitution states that a successor should be elected within 90 days.

Macron said Romanian troops would be participating in Takuba, which counts about 400 French soldiers and 200 Europeans from nine different countries, according to the Elysee. France expects Italian forces to join by mid-2022, and a French official said that several others nations, including non-European ones, were interested in joining.

Macron’s defense minister Florence Parly is traveling to the U.S. on Friday to meet her counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to try and obtain more support. The U.S. helps in the Sahel with logistics, in-flight refueling and intelligence.

(Adds context on Sahel from fifth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.