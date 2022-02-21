France Will Subsidize Power Prices for as Long as Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

France will use tax cuts and subsidies for as long as needed to protect protect consumers and companies from soaring energy costs, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

“We will stick to that policy until we have a decrease in energy prices,” Le Maire said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I don’t want the French people to pay for the climate transition and this increase in energy prices.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.