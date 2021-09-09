1h ago
France Won’t Accept U.K. ‘Blackmail’ Over Migrants: Minister
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- France won’t accept any “financial blackmail” from the U.K. over migrants crossing the English Channel, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet on Thursday, following a British decision to turn boats back to France.
“France won’t accept any behavior that breaches maritime law, or any financial blackmail. Great Britain must honor its commitment. I said this clearly to my counterpart, @pritipatel,” Darmanin said in his tweet.
On Wednesday, U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel met French counterpart Darmanin in London to discuss the crossings. According to the Financial Times, Darmanin rejected proposals for a joint Franco-British command center to deal with the problem and warned of the dangers of forcing migrant boats back to the French coast.
“The friendship between our countries deserves better than posturing that damages cooperation between our services,” Darmanin also said on Twitter.
