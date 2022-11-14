(Bloomberg) -- The French government, which plans to retake full ownership of Electricite de France SA, has no plan to subsequently dismantle the utility after the €9.7 billion ($10 billion) buyout, according to the Finance Ministry.

The state, which already owns 84% of the nuclear giant, wants the company to keep growing its output of renewable energy alongside building new nuclear plants, Finance Ministry officials said at a press briefing on Monday. Earlier, a lawmaker had said the government was still pursuing a project to spin off minority stakes in some of EDF’s activities.

The government also has no intention of auctioning EDF’s hydropower concessions, the officials told journalists, under the condition they wouldn’t be named. The utility’s incoming Chief Executive Officer Luc Remont will have to make proposals for the group’s strategy, including the financing of nuclear plants, they said.

France is seeking approval from the financial markets regulator to launch the nationalization of the debt-laden utility. The buyout aims to streamline decision making at the company, reassure its creditors, and help it finance the construction of at least six new nuclear reactors.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.