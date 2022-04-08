(Bloomberg) -- France would first halt large gas-fired power plants if any Russian supply disruption creates a shortage, while households would be the last in line, according to the country’s main gas-transmission network operator GRTgaz SA.

European governments are preparing plans to prevent a massive hit on their economies should an increasingly isolated Russia halt gas flows ahead of next winter. Even though supplies haven’t been affected so far, the war sent prices of the fuel to record highs last month and is contributing to a cost-of-living crisis.

Gas power stations in France would take the first hit should flows be affected, as long as it doesn’t endanger security of power supply, GRTgaz said in a statement Friday. It would be followed by large chemical industries, oil refineries, and big commercial complexes such as shopping malls and stadiums. Residential buildings and small businesses would be cut off as a last resort.

Still, Russian supplies make up about 17% of the country’s gas use, and so is less exposed that some other European neighbors, the grid operator said. Germany and Italy depend on Moscow for about 40%.

“However, in such a situation, it should prepare for reductions in consumption, in particular, in case of a cold winter or a cold snap during winter,” GRTgaz said.

Hunting for Supply

Beyond short-term measures, European countries are scouring the world for alternative gas supplies. France is increasing import capacity of liquefied natural gas, and considering adding a floating terminal. Nations are also pushing ahead with other energy sources to reduce their dependence on Moscow. But the region depends on Russia for about 40% of its gas demand, and filling that gap would be a massive undertaking.

In case of shortages, French companies using more than 5 gigawatt-hours of gas per year will be the first in line to face curtailments, according to a government decree published Friday.

GRTgaz and other distributors will be allowed to ask major users to reduce or cut consumption within two hours. The government would be able to impose fines to those that ignore the demand of network operators.

The firm is currently surveying 650 large gas users to study the economic consequences of curtailments. The cuts would be applied only as a last resort, as the network operator can also activate contracts under which it can cut supplies to clients in exchange for payments.

