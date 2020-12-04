(Bloomberg) -- France would veto any Brexit deal between the EU and the UK if it is considered unsatisfactory regarding French interests, its European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said on Friday.

“If there is a deal which is not good, which according to our assessment doesn’t correspond to (France’s) interests, then we would oppose it, we always said so,” Beaune said in an interview with Europe 1 radio. “Each country has a right to veto, so it is possible.”

France, like all its partners, has a right to veto and will conduct its own assessment, Beaune said.

The French official still hopes for “a good deal.”

