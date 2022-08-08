(Bloomberg) -- Francisco Partners, which raised almost $17 billion for two new funds, hired Carlyle Group Inc. veteran Ashley Evans as a partner, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Evans is set to join the San Francisco-based firm next month, said the people, who requested anonymity because the appointment isn’t yet public.

Francisco Partners declined to comment. A Carlyle spokeswoman confirmed Evans left in July and declined to comment further.

Evans was most recently a partner in Carlyle’s technology, media and telecommunications group, and joined the firm in 2006. She’s worked with companies including HireVue Inc., Jagex Ltd., Neogov, Saama Technologies, TriNetX, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. and Veritas, according to Veritas’s website.

Francisco Partners, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, in 2018 sold a minority stake to units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Blackstone Inc. Evans is slated to be the firm’s third female partner, in addition to Megan Austin Karlen and Christine Wang.

Watch: Carlyle’s Evans on Value in the Tech Space (Video)

