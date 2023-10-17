Franco-German Deal to Be Base for EU Fiscal Rules, Le Maire Says

(Bloomberg) -- A deal between the European Union’s two biggest countries will lay the foundations for updated fiscal rules, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

“The EU needs new budget rules quickly — it’s a question of credibility,” Le Maire told reporters on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with his EU peers in Luxembourg. “We will continue to work with Christian Lindner in the coming weeks to try to reach a Franco-German accord that could serve as a basis for a wider deal.”

The fiscal rulebook that binds the euro zone’s eclectic economies is in need of a root-and-branch overhaul after public debt surged during the Covid pandemic. But governments with competing strategic visions are struggling to agree on how exactly to go about it. German Finance Minister Lindner has warned that a toothless agreement would be judged harshly by bond investors.

Le Maire said he is confident that a deal will be made by year end, with the next discussion expected the meeting of finance ministers in early November in Brussels.

Similarly, Spain’s Nadia Calvino, who holds the rotating presidency of the gatherings of EU finance chiefs, said the aim is to table legal proposal in next the Ecofin so there can be a new deal by year end.

“Good progress has been made at the technical level,” Calvino said.

--With assistance from Jorge Valero and Kamil Kowalcze.

